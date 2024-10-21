Denverite Classifieds: This dinner party crew is seeking a new member

Be the curious and word-loving new friend these Denverites are looking for. Respond to this week's Classifieds below.

LADIES NIGHT IN! (50F) Are you tired of drinking merlot on the couch and watching Netflix after work? Our dinner club meets monthly and is looking for a new member! We are lively, liberal, and so-so cooks who like girl talk over wine and food at member's homes.

CURIOUS FRIENDS Looking for friendship with people who are curious, kind, articulate and reciprocal. Would like to share walks, books, museums, films, exploration of Denver and nearby, and the unusual.

QUEER WORD NERD (30M, West Denver/Arvada) Looking to connect with folks who love words. Yes, words. I think it would be fun to go to a poetry night or a happy hour and discuss languages, literature, poetry, all that wordy nerdy stuff. I also speak Spanish, for those interested in practicing their speaking skills with me. Yay for words!!

NEW TO DENVER, LET'S HANG! (24M, Cap Hill) Just moved from the New England area - reach out if any of this sounds like fun to you! Rock climbing, easy runs, bike rides, paint nights, board games, video games, disc golf, hiking / camping

