Denver to pay $387,000 to man severely injured in crash with DPD officer

The Denver Police officer caused the accident, according to the family’s lawsuit.

The city of Denver will settle a lawsuit from a man who was badly injured in a crash with a city police officer.

Peter Liggett, a Denver resident, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, spinal injuries, multiple fractures, and “other disabling and life altering injuries” in a crash caused by a Denver Police Department officer, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.

The crash happened on Jan. 1, 2021, at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Gilpin Street just before 6 a.m., according to the lawsuit.

Liggett was riding a motorcycle on Colfax when Detective Tana Cunningham attempted to make a U-turn. Cunningham’s turn started from the motorcyclist’s righthand side and crossed his path, leading Liggett to crash into the police officer’s vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

Cunningham was on duty at the time, per the lawsuit. She failed to use a turn signal, maintain a lookout or ensure it was safe to make a lane change, the plaintiff alleged.

Cunningham was cited and charged with careless driving resulting in injury, according to DPD. DPD declined further comment.

On Monday night, the Denver City Council agreed to pay $387,000 to settle the case.

Liggett’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.