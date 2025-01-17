Denver is giving away free radon test kits next week

Radon is a radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer.

Radon — the radioactive gas that Denver public health officials call a “silent killer.”

Inhaling the colorless, odorless gas is one of the leading causes of lung cancer among non-smokers. According to state data, 500 Coloradans a year die from lung cancer after inhaling radon.

The gas is produced from the natural decay of uranium in soil. Radon typically enters buildings through pipes, cracks and holes in the foundation.

To raise awareness about radon, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is giving away free radon test kits next week.

Tuesday, Jan. 21, between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Denver Public Library’s Bear Valley Branch (5171 W. Dartmouth Ave.)

Wednesday, Jan. 22, between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the library’s Montbello Branch (12955 Albrook Dr.)

Thursday, Jan. 23, between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the library's Hampden Branch (9755 E. Girard Ave.)

Friday, Jan. 24, between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the library’s Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch (1498 N. Irving St.)

Denver residents unable to attend any of the giveaway events can request a free test kit using the DDPHE’s online portal while supplies last. (If you miss out, radon test kits are typically available to purchase at stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s for $15 or less.)

What happens if my home tests high for radon?

Denver officials recommend taking a second radon test if the first one shows high levels of radon.

If both tests show high levels of radon, it's then recommended that you hire a certified professional to install a radon reduction system, which redirects radon from the ground into the air. Costs to install radon reduction systems vary, but can range from $1,500 to $3,000.

The state of Colorado offers radon reduction assistance for low-income residents.