Colorado House Republicans say stabbings, spitting and threats have them worried to be in Denver

The Colorado State Capitol building, seen from atop the downtown Sheraton hotel. Dec. 29, 2023.

House Republicans from around Colorado say they’re worried about being in Denver.

In a letter to Mayor Mike Johnston, all 22 members of the GOP caucus raised concerns about “the alarming state of safety in our capital city.” As they see it, Denver is no longer a place where families and businesses can thrive — or where lawmakers and the public feel safe walking around.

“Now, it has become a neglected metropolis where violent crime, drug overdoses, and lawlessness have made it unsafe for those who work and live here,” the Republicans wrote. “The Colorado State Capitol sits in the heart of this crisis, and the rising crime in Denver has put our members, staff, and the public at risk.”

The Republicans cited “endless” incidents proving their case. A few they gave: shootings and stabbings close to the statehouse and places where the GOP holds official events.

People have also used drugs and overdosed in front of government buildings, the letter states.

“Our own members and staff have received death threats simply for fulfilling their duties, as well as being spit on crossing over Colfax Avenue,” the Republicans wrote.

‘Denver’s growing crime problem is not just our concern,’ the GOP reps wrote. ‘It is a crisis affecting every citizen who calls this city home.’

The caucus called for a meeting with the mayor to share their ideas for immediate action: beefing up police presence and enforcing laws banning open drug use.

“The people of Colorado deserve a capital city where they can walk without fear, where citizens going to work are not looking over their shoulders, and where families feel safe to visit,” the reps wrote.

The committee invited Johnston to work with the Republican Party to make Denver “safe again.”

What does Johnston say?

Safety for residents, businesses and visitors is one of Johnston’s priorities, spokesperson Jon Ewing wrote in a statement. He pointed to recent drops in crime as evidence.

Violent crime spiked in Denver and many other cities in 2020.

But since last year, Denver has seen a 23 percent drop in shootings and a 29 percent drop in homicides involving firearms, according to the mayor’s office. Crime is down in almost all categories, including violent crime, since 2022, according to the Denver Police Department’s dashboard.

Last year, there were slightly more homicides than in 2019, but fewer than the previous four years.

Denver is already increasing police presence in high-risk areas, Ewing said. The city will ensure the public sees officers more (how, specifically, has not been announced yet) and add private security to both deter crime and ensure people feel safe.

What about a meeting?

“The mayor’s door is open,” Ewing wrote. “We’re always willing to have a productive conversation.”