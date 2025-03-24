Denver is spending over $5 million to buy a park that is already a park

Downtown Children’s Playground has existed for a decade, but the land is owned by Union Pacific.

The Downtown Children’s Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025.

Since 2007, the Downtown Children’s Playground along Speer Boulevard has provided a modest outdoor space for downtown families, featuring two separate play structures, a covered picnic area and a rope climbing area.

But the land beneath the playground is owned by Union Pacific Railroad. The city was able to build a playground on the property because it had an easement allowing the use of the property.

While Union Pacific had made no indication that it would sell the land or rescind the easement, uncertainty about the park’s future was a concern for city officials, who decided to buy the land from the railroad.

“Denver is being proactive,” said Department of Finance spokesperson Joshua Rosenblum. “We don’t currently own the land and would like to continue to provide the community the benefit of the continued use of the park.”

The Downtown Children's Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver will pay $5.2 million for the property, with the money coming from the Parks Legacy Fund and the Real Estate Capital Improvement fund. Denver City Council approved the contract to purchase the land last week, and is set to vote to finalize the funding mechanism Monday.

The property is near Speer and Wewatta.

Union Pacific seemed pleased to seal the deal.

“We look forward to completing the sale of this property that will be beneficial to both the City and Union Pacific in the coming weeks,” a Union Pacific spokesperson said in an email.

