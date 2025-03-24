Denver news

Denver is spending over $5 million to buy a park that is already a park

Downtown Children’s Playground has existed for a decade, but the land is owned by Union Pacific.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
The Downtown Children’s Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Since 2007, the Downtown Children’s Playground along Speer Boulevard has provided a modest outdoor space for downtown families, featuring two separate play structures, a covered picnic area and a rope climbing area. 

But the land beneath the playground is owned by Union Pacific Railroad. The city was able to build a playground on the property because it had an easement allowing the use of the property.

While Union Pacific had made no indication that it would sell the land or rescind the easement, uncertainty about the park’s future was a concern for city officials, who decided to buy the land from the railroad.

“Denver is being proactive,” said Department of Finance spokesperson Joshua Rosenblum. “We don’t currently own the land and would like to continue to provide the community the benefit of the continued use of the park.”

The Downtown Children's Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver will pay $5.2 million for the property, with the money coming from the Parks Legacy Fund and the Real Estate Capital Improvement fund. Denver City Council approved the contract to purchase the land last week, and is set to vote to finalize the funding mechanism Monday.  

The property is near Speer and Wewatta. 

Union Pacific seemed pleased to seal the deal. 

“We look forward to completing the sale of this property that will be beneficial to both the City and Union Pacific in the coming weeks,” a Union Pacific spokesperson said in an email.

The Downtown Children's Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
The Downtown Children's Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
The Downtown Children's Playground between Speer Boulevard and the Cherry Creek Trail. March 17, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Recent Stories

View more posts