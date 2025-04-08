Denver scrap metal sales could soon be regulated like catalytic converters

Catalytic converter theft is out. Scrap metal theft is in.

In Denver’s criminal underworld, catalytic converters are out. Instead, scrap metal theft is in.

For years, catalytic converters were like gold for thieves. The devices are installed on gas-powered cars, using precious metals to reduce pollution.

After thousands of catalytic converter thefts in Denver, a combination of local laws and a drop in the value of precious metals caused theft of the device to drop last year.

But now, Denver City Council members Darrell Watson and Flor Alvidrez are targeting scrap metal theft. Crime statistics from the Denver Police Department show a steep rise in scrap metal thefts since 2018. In 2024, there were nearly 500 reported cases of scrap metal theft.

“We believe that this is an urgent need,” said Watson. “This idea for a bill rose up from meetings with residents in the Globeville, Elyria-Swansea communities, and we've had about five different meetings with those community members to actually help to craft this bill.”

Scrap metal includes materials like copper, copper alloys, bronze, brass and aluminum. Precious metals like gold, silver and platinum are not included in the definition.

Prices for scrap metal have surged in recent months. Notably, thieves have been targeting RTD rails and electric vehicle chargers, ripping out copper cables — damage that costs thousands of dollars to repair, but only results in tiny profits for thieves.

Watson and Alvidrez’s proposal would regulate scrap metal sales similarly to existing catalytic converter regulations

In a presentation to the city council’s Budget and Policy Committee, the two council members outlined an initial proposal to regulate scrap metal sales.

“Our solution to reduce that is we regulate scrap metal sales as we've successfully done with catalytic converter transactions,” Watson said.

Under the proposal, junk dealers would have to keep detailed records of purchases from scrap sellers, including copies of photo IDs; signed affidavits explaining how and where the scrap metal was obtained; and license plate numbers.

Officials from the Department of Excise and Licensing and the Denver Police Department would get the power to inspect transaction records and inventory at scrap merchants. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to $5,000 per violation per day, as well as license revocation.

Watson and Alvidrez will hold a community meeting about the proposed bill later this month. A full introduction of the bill is expected within the next few weeks.