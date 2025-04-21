Film on the Rocks announces its 2025 lineup 

“Shrek 2,” “2001: A Space Odyssey” and more are on deck at Red Rocks.

Things to do in Denver

Film on the Rocks will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer with a mix of movies, music and laughs.

The annual event, thrown by Denver Film and Denver Arts and Venues, brings blockbuster films, live music and comedy to the rocks on Monday nights.

Local comedian Janae Burris will host all of the shows.

And the movies are…

June 9: "2001: A Space Odyssey” with music from Big Dopes and comedy from Al Jackson.

June 23: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” with music from the Martini Shot and comedy from Steve Gillespie.

June 30: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” with music from School of Rock and comedy from Janae Burris.

July 6: “Legally Blonde” with music from blankslate and comedy from Hannah Jones.

Aug. 18: “Shrek 2” with music from Shrek Rave and comedy from Georgia Comstock.

And the details are…

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., live entertainment starts at 7 p.m. and the movies start at 8 p.m.

General admission costs $25. VIP tickets for premium seating go for $50 and include merch.

Tickets go on sale on April 25 at 10 a.m.

For more information and tickets, go to Denver Film’s website.