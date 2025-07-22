The Denver NWSL team name is here

They didn’t pick any of our ideas.

Introducing: Denver Summit FC.

After months of waiting, Denver’s future National Women’s Soccer Team has a name, crest and full-blown brand identity.

Summit FC beat out five other options — including Denver Gold FC, Denver Elevate FC and plain old Denver FC — put up for a ranked-choice vote by the team in February. The club also had a submission box for the people’s ideas.

When Denverite ran its own just-for-fun naming contest, we received dozens of submissions. The Black Diamonds were your choice, and I’m personally still fond of the Colorado Cutthroats. (You can still buy our off-brand merch here. The hats are nice.)

But what does it mean?

Summit FC is not without attention to detail. A brand document shared by the club lays out the symbolism of every color and design choice.

The angle of the mountains in the crest is at exactly 26 degrees, “as a reference to the club’s inaugural season in 2026.”

The team also tentatively embraced our meteorological reputation:

“Colorado locals often say the state gets 300 days of sunshine each year. Whether or not that number is exact, the sun stands for the energy, optimism, and sense of possibility that comes with life in Colorado.”

The Summit will also embrace our altitude, with an alternate design playing up the “5280” thing. (Another alternate has a giant “D” for good measure.)

The 5280 version of the team logo. Denver Summit FC And the big "D" version. Denver Summit FC

Denverite’s neighborhood reporter and resident soccer expert Paolo Zialcita is out of the office, but I reached out for comment:

“Their logo is just this,” Zialcita wrote, with a photo of the Rockies’ old green-and-white City Connect uniforms.

Denverite editor Andy Kenney also has suggestions for future announcers:

When we go down 4-0 in the quarterfinals: Well, that’ll summ-it up for Denver!

Well, that’ll summ-it up for Denver! When we win, obviously: The Summit are at the summit!

The Summit are at the summit! When there’s a huge fight: They need a peace summit!

They need a peace summit! When we lose 6-0: There’s summit stinky in here!

Whatever you think of the name, here’s how to root for the home team

You can celebrate the new name at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at McGregor Square. RSVP here.

Denver Summit FC take the pitch in 2026 at a temporary stadium in Centennial. It will take several years to construct their permanent home in Santa Fe Yards.