Denver Summit FC yoinks ultimate frisbee team’s name (with permission)

Everybody’s cool about it, really.

Tryouts for the Colorado Summit pro ultimate frisbee team on a University of Denver field. Jan. 23, 2022.

Updated at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver announced its name on Tuesday: Denver Summit FC.

There was excitement. There were complaints. (We’re still mourning our own ideas.)

And there was an issue.

In what might be a one-two punch of news to you:

1. Colorado has a professional ultimate frisbee team.

2. They’re called the Summit.

Well, they were called the Summit.

“In a bold and historic move, the Colorado Summit … is passing the torch,” the ultimate team wrote in a press release. “The team announced today that it will relinquish its name to Denver’s new National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) expansion club.”

The ultimate team went on to call the move “a rare and refreshing show of sportsmanship.”

There was no indication that any money (or soccer tickets) had changed hands.

"There was no payment for the team name. The two clubs collaborated on a mutually beneficial relationship," wrote Brendan Hannan, a spokesperson for Denver Summit FC.

The Frisbee Team That Will Be Formerly Known As The Colorado Summit didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

And in a bit of déjà vu, you can vote and submit ideas for a new name for the not-Summit. More details on that here. The team’s new name won’t be announced until this fall.

This handoff isn’t happening during some sleepy offseason. Colorado’s premier ultimate players are about to start the playoffs this weekend.

You can root for them (and say goodbye to their former moniker) at a watch party at 6:30 pm. on Saturday, July 26, at the Crimson & Gold Tavern (2017 S. University Blvd.).

The Summit FC also highlighted the ultimate team in its press release about the new name.

“Denver Summit FC collaborated with the Colorado Summit, Colorado’s professional ultimate frisbee franchise on the naming process,” the soccer Summit said. “The frisbee team will be rebranding ahead of the 2026 season.”