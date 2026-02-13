Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 13-15

Will you be our Valentine?

Things to do in Denver

The abominable snowman, decked out for Valentine's Day, stands inside the Lollicup bubble tea shop near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Iowa Avenue. Feb. 14, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Valentine’s and Galentine’s weekend!

For those looking to celebrate, consider a craft night at Friends of Friends or dance the night away at Loveland’s Sweetheart Ball.

If you want to stear clear of the hearts and flowers, other happenings this weekend include Lunar New Year Celebrations in Aurora, Black History Month trivia at the Denver Public Library and a Taylor Swift-theme night at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox.

And parents, the YMCA of Northern Colorado is hosting a free Kids Expo & Summer Camps Fair.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Sweetheart Festival. Downtown Loveland. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free (attendance), prices vary for select activities.

Saturday: *Fraser Fire & Ice. Cozens Ranch Open Space, 45 County Road 804, Fraser. 4-8 p.m. Free.

Saturday: 2026 Loveland Sweetheart Ball. Pulliam Community Building, 545 Cleveland Ave., Loveland. 7-11 p.m. $107.48.

Saturday and Sunday: *2026 Cripple Creek Ice Festival. 337 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Friday, Feb. 13

Just for fun

*Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

Friday the 13th: Galentine’s Edition. Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake Brewhouse & Pizzeria, 1625 Perry St. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (flash tattoos from 4-10 p.m.) No cover.

*Immigration Legal Help by Phone. Denver Public Library, via phone. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Gal/Pal-entine’s Day Workshop . Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $30.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Learning Lab Art Class: Foam Paint Valentines. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Brooklyn Laundry. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-8:30 p.m. $16.75 (students), $43.75 (general admission).

Cowboys and East Indians. The Singleton Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7 p.m. $81.

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$130.

Amos Gill. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$130.

Art, culture, and media

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Into the Quiet, Naguri and Ineffable Artists Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Pizza is Our Love Language. Fuso Pizza & Pasta, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. $14 (cheese), $16 (pepperoni).

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Reservations recommended.

Valentine’s Day Blindfolded Tasting. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 6-8 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. $95 (per couple). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Honky Tonk & Heartbreak. Boulder Social/Stout Street Social, 1600 38th St., Boulder. 7-9:30 p.m. No cover.

George Birge. Grizzly Rose, 5450 Lincoln St. 8 p.m. $26.72.

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St. 9 p.m. $34.15.

Makayla Dooley & Drew Packard. Dazzle, 1080 14th St. 11 p.m. No cover.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Colorado Mammoth at Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Watch on ESPN+. 8:30 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Just for fun

*2026 Lunar New Year Market. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

*Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

*Immigration Legal Help. Denver Public Library, via phone or email. 10-11 a.m. Free.

Valentine’s Day Succulent Garden Experience. Elliott Gardens, 6321 Lowell Blvd. 10-11:30 a.m. $55 (per person), $100 (for two people).

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (guests ages 65 and older), $15 (guests ages 13-64).

Puppy Love - Valentine’d Day Meetup. Skiptown Denver, 3833 Steele St., Suite 1332. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Advance registration recommended. $20.

Midnight Margaritas - Galentine’s Event. Sunday Mornings Boutique, 9878 W. Girton Dr., Lakewood. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Valentines Day Vendor Market. Vivid Minds Cafe, 1545 S. Broadway. 1-4 p.m. No cover.

Black People Know Things Trivia. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Lunar New Year Celebration. Town Center Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 2-5 p.m. Free.

The Valentine’s Markets. Denver’s Community Market, 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 4-9 p.m. No cover.

Valentine’s Day - Drink and Draw: Partner Style. Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25.

Adulti-Verse Kiss Me in Convergence. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Dreaming Forward: An Afrofuturist Drag Experience. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 10-10:55 a.m. Free. Advance registration required. All ages.

Kids Expo & Summer Camps Fair. YMCA of Northerm Colorado, 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

MAD LIBrarians (Curious Kids Series). Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free-$12. Ideal for ages 5-11, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Create: DIY Manicure. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

Woodbury Film Club. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 1-4 p.m. Free.

Brooklyn Laundry. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-8:30 p.m. $16.75 (students), $43.75 (general admission).

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $25-$130.

Amos Gill. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $25-$130.

Art, culture, and media

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Loving Gestures Exhibit Opening Reception. ASLD Englewood Branch | 901 Englewood Parkway, Unit 108, Englewood. 2:30-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Vintage Valentine Tea. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. $48.15-$53.50. Advance registration required.

Pizza is Our Love Language. Fuso Pizza & Pasta, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. $14 (cheese), $16 (pepperoni).

Heart-Shaped Cake Pop-Up. Denver’s Itty Bitty Cakes at The Maven Hotel, 1850 Wazee St. 1-4 p.m. Prices vary.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Reservations recommended.

Valentine’s Day Blindfolded Tasting. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 6-8 p.m., 8-10 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight. $95 (per couple). Advance registration required.

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe. Bao Brewhouse upstairs tea room, 1317 14th St. Times vary. $125 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Wreckno & Super Future. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7 p.m. $45-$50.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Love ‘em or Leave ‘em Valentine’s Day 5K/10K. 11920 Motsenbocker Road, Parker. 10 a.m.-noon. Prices vary.

Toronto Rock at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Just for fun

*Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

The Valentine’s Markets. Denver’s Community Market, 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (guests ages 65 and older), $15 (guests ages 13-64).

Hearts & Hardcovers. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

2026 Lunar New Year on Havana Street Festival. 2430 S. Havana St., Aurora. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Rộn Ràng Đón Xuân Bính Ngọ 2026/ Lunar New Year Celebration 2026. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 2:30-4 p.m. Free.

Swap ‘Til You Drop. Denver Book Swap Society at Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 3-4:30 p.m. $5. Advance registration recommended.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Brooklyn Laundry. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 2-3:30 p.m. $16.75 (students), $43.75 (general admission).

KC Shornima. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $20-$120.

Cowboys and East Indians. The Singleton Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 8 p.m. $45-$81.

Art, culture, and media

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Conversation Pieces Opening Day. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, activity military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Bottomless Beermosa Brunch. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 (bottomless beermosas), food prices vary.

Jazzy Valentine's Day Brunch with Bailey Hinkley Grogan. Dazzle, 1080 14th St. 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. $27.15 (children ages 12 and under), $57.15 (general admission).

Pizza is Our Love Language. Fuso Pizza & Pasta, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $14 (cheese), $16 (pepperoni).

Beyoncé + Rihanna Drag Brunch. Improv Denver, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. 2-4 p.m. $31.14-$49.22.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3-10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Music and nightlife

Dan Rodriguez w/ Lauren Frihauf. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $33.95 (in advance), $39.10 (day of).

Freya Skye. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. $64-$65.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.