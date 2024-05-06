Denver, it’s windy! So windy Red Rocks canceled its Hippo Campus concert

Trash is flying through the air. Dust is pummeling Denverites' eyes. And windchimes are having way too much fun.

It's another windy day in Denver and across the Front Range.

Through Monday night, the National Weather Service warns gusts of wind could reach up to 60 miles per hour, and they could hit up to 75 miles per hour in parts of the mountains and foothills.

If you were planning on lighting up the grill or littering a cigarette, don't. Fire risks are up, and high winds make it easier for flames to spread.

If you're headed into the mountains, above 9,000 feet, you can expect to see snow blowing so hard you'll have trouble seeing much else.

If you were planning on flying, you might hit some turbulence in your travels. Denver International Airport is experiencing 632 flight delays and has had 29 cancelations, as of this writing.

Red Rocks has canceled tonight's Hippo Campus concert.

"Due to dangerous high winds today and throughout the night, local authorities have made the decision to cancel tonight's show," the band wrote on social media. "We want nothing more than to be with you all tonight, but in order to ensure everyone's safety we have no option but to cancel. Refunds will be coming soon from the point of purchase."

Fans, some of whom flew in for the concert, took to social media, asking the band to move the concert to an indoor venue, as has happened with previous shows. That is not in the cards.

Canceling concerts at the venue has been a historically rare move, though it's become more frequent since nearly a hundred guests were injured by hail last year during a very well forecast storm.

A few things you need to know.

This isn't Denver's first wind warning of the year.

Last month, more than 100,000 people lost power, schools were shutdown and buildings caught fire, all keeping the Denver Fire Department busy.

If debris falls onto your property, even if it's not yours, you have to clean it up. Don't just push it onto public property. Instead, here is the city's list of arborists who can help you out.

Tree branches will be picked up by the city during its routine trash collection and on large-item pick-up day.

“Branches must be no larger than 4 inches in diameter, and they must be cut into lengths of 4 feet or less, bundled and tied, and weigh no more than 50 pounds,” note the city’s rules. “Customers may set out up to 10 bundles of branches on their large item pickup day.”

If you don't move debris from your property yourself, the city could remove it and charge you the cost.

When you see fallen trees or branches in the street or public right of way, call 311 and report it with an address. The city will take it from there.

If traffic lights aren't working, treat intersections as four-way stops.

Good luck out there.

Update: This story has been updated with information about cancelations and delays at Denver International Airport.