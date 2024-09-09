Denverite Classifieds: Sept. 9, 2024

Do it for the plot.

BIG BOX CHAMPION (22M, Montclair) I love to aimlessly walk around at Super Target, Costco, Kohls and impulsively buy something that will probably inconvenience me later on. Also love going to 7-Eleven to get Hot Cheetos with nacho cheese and a diet coke.

CANADIAN IN DTC (25, Denver Tech Center) Recently moved to Denver from Canada and looking for some pals in the area to hit up the movie theatre, grab some food, or head out for a hike!

MAYOR OF YAPPYTOWN (28, Cheesman Park) looking to form strong female friendships. Likes coffee, long walks, watching trash, talking trash, intellectual convos, HH, staying active, thrifting, and doing it for the plot🤪

WANDERING NIGHT OWL (33, City Park West) Newish here. Seeking a kind, humble, intellectual bud who's down to bond over shiny rocks, plant medicine, and be an uncle to my Bengal. Bonus if you're a devil on two wheels.

