Denverite Classifieds: Sept. 9, 2024

Do it for the plot.
Alex Scoville,Rebecca Tauber
Have a passion for shiny rocks and hot Cheetos? Down to do it for the plot?

So are these Denverites, and they need some new partners in crime.

BIG BOX CHAMPION (22M, Montclair) I love to aimlessly walk around at Super Target, Costco, Kohls and impulsively buy something that will probably inconvenience me later on. Also love going to 7-Eleven to get Hot Cheetos with nacho cheese and a diet coke.

CANADIAN IN DTC (25, Denver Tech Center) Recently moved to Denver from Canada and looking for some pals in the area to hit up the movie theatre, grab some food, or head out for a hike!

MAYOR OF YAPPYTOWN (28, Cheesman Park) looking to form strong female friendships. Likes coffee, long walks, watching trash, talking trash, intellectual convos, HH, staying active, thrifting, and doing it for the plot🤪

WANDERING NIGHT OWL (33, City Park West) Newish here. Seeking a kind, humble, intellectual bud who's down to bond over shiny rocks, plant medicine, and be an uncle to my Bengal. Bonus if you're a devil on two wheels.

Alex Scoville
Rebecca Tauber

Rebecca Tauber covers City Hall and transportation for Denverite. She also started Denverite Classifieds, an ongoing project aimed at helping Denverites make new friends in the city. Before that, she reported and produced for GBH in Boston, and before that, she grew up in the Philly area. She loves journalism because it requires asking good questions and listening well. You should email her with book recs, favorite recipes and news tips.

