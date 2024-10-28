The city has spent $8.6 million to help buy 9,169 e-bikes for residents.

Christopher Urias teaches Fany Ventura to use an e-bike at the Montbello Organizing Committee’s new Electric Bike Library. May 23, 2024.

Want the City of Denver to help you pay for an electric bicycle? Better act fast. The last Denver e-bike rebates of the year will be available at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29.

If you’re hoping to get a rebate, check out the website and register ahead of time. Then, be ready to act at 11 o’clock sharp.

In August, the vouchers were claimed in a minute flat.

The program, so far costing the city $8.6 million since 2022, offers up to a $300 rebate on an e-bike or a $500 rebate off an e-cargo bike for all Denver residents. Income-qualified residents can get a steeper discount of $1,400.

If you’re lucky enough to get a rebate, there are 28 bike shops in Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Colorado Springs, Wheat Ridge, Centennial and Littleton where you can shop.

For those who don’t qualify, the State of Colorado offers $450 tax credits you can access at participating bike shops year-round. You cannot use the city and state programs simultaneously.

How many e-bikes has Denver helped buy?

The program launched in April 2022. Since then 9,169 e-bike vouchers have been redeemed, according to the city’s climate office.

Of those, 46 percent are e-cargo bikes (kind of like the bike version of an SUV) and 53 percent are standard e-bikes. Less than 1 percent are adaptive e-bikes for people with disabilities.

Just under half were claimed by income-qualified participants and 113 were claimed by moderate-income participants.

The city partners with 64 community groups that help publicize the program to people who might not be able to use the online system. Those efforts have led to 571 rebate redemptions.

What about Denver e-bike rebates in 2025?

In 2025, the city anticipates spending $2 million on e-bikes. That's roughly the same that was available this year.

Money for Denver e-bike rebates comes from the Climate Protection Fund, a sales tax voters passed in 2020. Each year the city has $40 million for all of its climate action programs, including the e-bike program, neighborhood environmental programs, solar power, energy efficiency and more.

It’s unclear what the 2025 e-bike rebate program might actually look like. After the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency reviews data from this year’s program, changes could be made.

“CASR went through the same process last year after the final e-bike voucher release of the year,” explained Emily Gedeon, in an email to Denverite. “We looked through survey data from riders, talked to bike shops, and reviewed other market data.”

This year's program included a few changes compared to last year, including limiting the vouchers to e-bikes with UL-certified batteries and giving people more time to redeem the vouchers.

Do you have an e-bike? Tell us your stories about getting around at [email protected].