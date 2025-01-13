Elijah Caudill arrested in 16th Street Mall stabbings, victims include flight attendant Celinda Levno

Denver police say they chased down the suspect just after he allegedly stabbed a fourth person on the 16th Street Mall. The attacks left two dead and two injured over the weekend.

Denver police say they chased down and arrested 24-year-old Elijah Caudill on Sunday night in connection with a series of stabbing attacks over the weekend on the 16th Street Mall.

The attacks left two people dead — including Celinda Levno, an Arizona-based American Airlines flight attendant — and injured two others.

“This tragedy has been absolutely devastating for me as she was my sister in law and friend for over 40 years,” Rochelle Perkins, Levno’s sister-in-law, told Denverite. “We shared our love of horses and animals in general.”

According to a statement released by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, Levno was a flight attendant for over 30 years and had a love for music and animals. Levno was on a layover in Denver at the time of the attack.

“While this tragic event did not take place at the layover hotel, crews laying over in downtown Denver will be temporarily relocated to a hotel near the Denver airport,” the association said.

Denver police said the victims were stabbed by the same man in four attacks spread across two days. The other victims have not been publicly identified.

The incidents began Saturday evening, with one fatal and two nonfatal attacks between 5 and 6 p.m. along the 16th Street Mall.

The first victim was injured in a stabbing at 16th and Tremont streets at about 5:12 p.m. The second victim, Levno, was killed in a stabbing at 16th and California streets at about 5:17 p.m. The third victim was injured at 16th and Lawrence streets at about 5:54 p.m.

On Sunday night, a fourth victim —a man — was killed in a stabbing at 16th and Wynkoop streets at about 8:06 p.m.

Shortly afterward, officers spotted Caudill running with a knife. They did not know that he had just allegedly killed someone, but he matched the description of the suspect and they gave chase. Shortly after officers arrested Caudill, the fourth victim was found and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Caudill has been involved in other incidents where he allegedly threatened people with knives, according to police records. In 2021, a Civil Protection Order was filed against Caudill after he allegedly “confronted and chased [a] maintenance person with a knife attempting to stab him.”

A possible motive is still under investigation. According to police, Caudill had no prior relationship with any of the victims.